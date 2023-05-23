Texas Master Naturalist Brazos Valley Chapter invites you to join Fall 2023 Training Class

By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas Master Naturalist Program’s mission is to develop a corps of well-informed volunteers to provide education, outreach, and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and natural areas within their communities for the State of Texas.

The local chapter spans Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, and Robertson Counties. They work with the local community and offices to promote and conserve the natural beauty of Post Oak Savannah and Blackland Prairie through trash cleanups, community events, our Junior Master Naturalist program, water monitoring, and more.

Applications will soon be available for the Fall 2023 Training Class.

The training will begin in September at the Texas A&M Biodiversity Research & Teaching Collections at the University Services Building.

Training involves a 10-week course from 6-9:00 p.m. plus four Saturday field trips.

Participants will learn about natural resources and then be able to share their knowledge with others.

Applications will be accepted beginning at the end of June.

