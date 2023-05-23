Toucans Sign High Level Talent as Players Arrive for the Season Start

Bryan-College Station, TX (May 23, 2023) – Joining the Toucans this summer is Campbell University’s Owen Mikoy. Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, the star defender looks to bring his talents to the Bryan/College Station area this summer coming in with some impressive stats. Before arriving at Cambell, Owen scored 57 goals in three seasons and as a senior was named Region 3-5A player of the year at Fayette County High School as well as stunning as a dual sport athlete gaining him mentions in football as well. The athlete has completed three seasons with his Camels team starting central defender in the last 5 of 7 games played, which he played full time in, in the 2020-21 season along with being named on the Big South Presidential Honor Roll. In his most recent season with Campbell, Owen logged 10 matches with two starts getting credit for a provided assist in win over Gardner-Webb as well as playing a season-high 72 minutes in win over Radford.

Playing alongside his Campbell teammate this summer is Kyoji Hata. Originally from Tokyo Japan, the swift midfielder dominated during his time with the camels and even before. Prior to being at Campbell, Hata attended Pima CC where he went to perform in 21 matches in 2019 and get the title NJCAA National Championship participant that same year. In that game he Scored 6 goals with 6 assists displaying his skill value amongst the team. While with Campell, Kyoji was named to Big South Presidential Honor Roll in 2021 and saw action in 16 matches with four starts for Big South regular season and became a tournament champ that season. He logged impressive stats scoring two goals on just six shots, playing the full 90 minutes in win at Omaha, and scoring twice in Big South semifinal win over Winthrop.

Coming all the way from Ireland originally, Shane O’Riordan is ready to bring his skill to the Toucans. The defender from Cork City just finished his freshman season at Coastal Bend College where he aided his team playing in 13 games with 12 of those starting! He recorded a pair of goals and assists this season making him a valuable player for this Cougars team with one of his goals being the game winner. The freshman comes in at 6′1 and 188 pounds proving he has the tools to be a key talent and stun on the Toucans this summer. With such young talent and an already impressive resume, the team is excited to see the former Cork City Football Club player’s accomplishments this season.

Another talented player joining the team this summer is Nicolas Pechenyi. The hard working athlete is from North Miami, Florida and coming in at 6 ‘5 he has the skill and athleticism to make a big impact on this team on the field. The striker/center forward has valuable experience on several teams so the toucans are looking forward to growing his talent and experiencing his agility first hand. Pechenyi played for New York Soccer Club MLS NEXT U19 before playing for SV Germania Salchendorf. After these teams the star signed his first professional contract with the Michigan Stars FC where he will go to log stats as a professional athlete.

