Treat of the Day: Leon ISD teacher retires after 50 years

Phyllis Foley has been a teacher at Leon Elementary and started the kindergarten program at the district.
By Heather Falls
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEON, Texas (KBTX) - A teacher at the Leon Independent School District is retiring after 50 years of service.

Phyllis Foley has been a teacher at Leon Elementary and started the kindergarten program at the district.

Foley has remained a kindergarten teacher for her entire career at Leon ISD and has taught multiple generations of families that has had a lasting impact on many students that have walked into her classroom.

