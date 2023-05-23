Treat of the Day: Leon ISD teacher retires after 50 years

LEON, Texas (KBTX) - A teacher at the Leon Independent School District is retiring after 50 years of service.

Phyllis Foley has been a teacher at Leon Elementary and started the kindergarten program at the district.

Foley has remained a kindergarten teacher for her entire career at Leon ISD and has taught multiple generations of families that has had a lasting impact on many students that have walked into her classroom.

