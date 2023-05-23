Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Foundation Honors Outstanding Senior Aggies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M Foundation Board of Trustees honored Juliette Jimenez ‘22, Emily Orr ‘23, and Grace Vaughn ‘23 as recipients of the Foundation’s highest student award, the Trustees’ Outstanding Student Award. These students, who have excelled academically and as student leaders, were honored during a luncheon on May 19. Each recipient received a cash prize of $3,200.

Since 2013, 21 Aggies have been recognized with this honor.

“It’s about more than good grades,” said Billy Lemmons ‘83, chair of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees. “This award recognizes students’ character, selfless service, and the example they set for their peers. We want these extraordinary Aggies who really embody this university’s values to know the impact they’ve already made on others.”

The award was established through an endowed gift from former Foundation trustee Melbern Glasscock ‘59 and his wife, Susanne. The couple wanted to recognize students who have overcome significant personal or family financial challenges to attend Texas A&M. Additionally, these Aggies have demonstrated leadership in the classroom and in campus, state, or national student organizations. Recipients also have previously received one or more scholarships funded through the Texas A&M Foundation.

“Talking to these students and hearing their stories reminds our team why we are so passionate about our mission of building a brighter future for Texas A&M University,” said Tyson Voelkel ‘96, the Foundation’s president and CEO. “They represent what Texas A&M is all about: fostering true leaders of character from all walks of life. We’re proud to have helped support these students in their Aggie journeys and look forward to seeing them excel long after they’ve left campus.”

