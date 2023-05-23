Women’s golf advances to NCAA Match Play for second-straight year; Set to play Texas in quarterfinals

By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Texas A&M women’s golf team advanced to the match-play portion of the NCAA Championships for the second-straight year on Monday at the Grayhawk Golf Club.

Texas A&M shot 1-under 287 in the fourth round to secure the seven seed in match play. The Aggies will take on No. 2-seed Texas at 8:20 a.m. CT on Tuesday in the quarterfinals. Coverage for the quarterfinal match will go from 11-1:30 p.m. on the Golf Channel. If the Maroon & White win, they will play either Wake Forest or Florida State immediately after the conclusion of their match.

Cernousek (69-68-76-72—285) led A&M at 3-under 285 for the tournament and tied for 14th. The sophomore was 3-over heading into the final four holes of the round but strung together three-straight birdies to catapult her into the top 15. Her final birdie was on the par-3 No. 8 when her tee shot landed five feet above the hole for a clutch birdie opportunity.

Jennie Park (74-74-74-71—293) logged her first round under par of the week on Monday, going 1-under 71. Park shifted the tide of the day for the Aggies as she was making the turn on No. 18. A&M was in 11th place and outside of the cut by two strokes, but Park nailed a 60-foot approach shot on 18 for eagle that gave all the momentum to the Maroon & White. Park finished stroke play tied for 48th.

Zoe Slaughter (75-71-75-72—293) shot even par in the round and tied for 48th. Slaughter’s round was highlighted by an 18-foot birdie putt on No. 1, statistically the most difficult hole on the course. Golfers were shooting over half a stroke over par on No. 1.

Hailee Cooper (78-71-73-72—294) also shot an even-par round and posted four birdies, including back-to-back birdies on Nos. 3 and 4. Cooper tied for 52nd. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (69-74-81-80—304) rounded out the lineup in 72nd.

Quarterfinals Pairings (Tee Time CT)

Zoe Slaughter vs. Cindy Hsu (8:20 a.m.)

Jennie Park vs. Sophie Guo (8:30 a.m.)

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio vs. Angela Heo (8:40 a.m.)

Adela Cernousek vs. Bohyun Park (8:50 a.m.)

Hailee Cooper vs. Bentley Cotton (9:00 a.m.)

Next Up

Live stats for the tournament can be found at golfstat.com.

Top-8 Team Stroke Play Standings

1 – Stanford (-19)

2 – Texas (-14)

3 – Wake Forest (-13)

4 – South Carolina (+1)

5 – USC (+2)

6 – Florida State (+3)

7 – Texas A&M (+4)

8 – Pepperdine (+8)

Place

Team/Player

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Overall

7

Texas A&M

287 (-1)

284 (-4)

298 (+10)

287 (-1)

1156 (+4)

T14

Adela Cernousek

69 (-3)

68 (-4)

76 (+4)

72 (E)

285 (-3)

T48

Zoe Slaughter

75 (+3)

71 (-1)

75 (+3)

72 (E)

293 (+5)

T48

Jennie Park

74 (+2)

74 (+2)

74 (+2)

71 (-1)

293 (+5)

T52

Hailee Cooper

78 (+6)

71 (-1)

73 (+1)

72 (E)

294 (+6)

72

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio

69 (-3)

74 (+2)

81 (+9)

80 (+8)

304 (+16)

Follow the AggiesVisit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.

