Aggies drop to loser’s bracket after 6-5 loss to Arkansas at SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Alabama -- The Texas A&M baseball team dropped a 6-5, 11-inning decision to No. 4 Arkansas in Wednesday’s SEC Tournament second round action at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The Razorbacks’ Kendall Diggs delivered the walk-off home run to start the home half of the 11th inning.

Austin Bost sent the game to extra innings with his leadoff home run in the ninth, his fifth of the year.

Texas A&M (33-24) mounted a 4-0 lead midway through the fourth inning. A leadoff double by Brett Minnich and a two-run single by Trevor Werner highlighted a three-run third inning for Texas A&M. Ryan Targac added a solo home run in the fourth, his eighth of dinger of the season.

The Razorbacks shaved a run off the Aggies’ advantage in the home half of the fourth and Arkansas (40-15) claimed its first lead of the game with a grand slam by Jared Wegner in the seventh.

Nathan Dettmer was squeezed in the start, scattering three hits and three walks while striking out one in 2.1 scoreless innings. Shane Sdao stranded a pair of inherited runners with one out in the third. He weaved 4.0 innings, yielding three runs, one earned, on one hit and two walks while striking out four. Ty Sexton (1-3) was saddled with the loss, allowing one run on two hits in 1.0 innings.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Trevor Werner – 1-for-4, 1 BB, 2 RBI

Austin Bost – 1-for-4, 1 solo home run

Ryan Targac – 1-for-5, 1 solo home run

Shane Sdao – 4.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to action Thursday when they battle the South Carolina Gamecocks in a 9:30 a.m. losers bracket game. The contest airs on SEC Network.

GAME SUMMARY

T3 | A&M 3, ARK 0

The frame started with Brett Minnich gapping a double to left-center. Max Kaufer singled to leftfield and Hunter Haas drew a four-pitch walk to fill the bags with Ags. Minnich scored when Jack Moss fouled off three 3-2 pitches before grounding out to the pitcher. Trevor Werner laced a single through the left side, scoring Kaufer and Haas.

T4 | A&M 4, ARK 0

Ryan Targac pounded a 1-2 offering over the fence in left-center for a leadoff dinger.

B4 | A&M 4, ARK 1

With one out, Harold Coll worked a six-pitch walk and Parker Rowland was hit by a pitch. A passed ball put two runners in scoring position and Tavian Josenberger pushed Coll across with a sacrifice fly to leftfield which Targac snagged while crashing into the walk.

B7 | A&M 4, ARK 5

Rowland was issued a base on balls to start the frame. An error by Haas on Kendall Diggs’ grounder to short put two on and Arkansas loaded the bases with a six-pitch walk by drawn by Jace Bohrofen. Jared Wegner hit the first pitch over the wall in leftfield for a grand slam.

T9 | A&M 5, ARK 5

Austin Bost pounced on a 2-1 pitch to deliver a leadoff tater over the leftfield fence.

B11 | A&M 5, ARK 6

Diggs knocked a 2-1 pitch over the rightfield wall for the game-ender.

