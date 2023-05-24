Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old in Houston

THE SUSPECT IS DRIVING A TAN, LATE MODEL, SUBARU, FORESTER, WITH UNKNOWN LICENSE PLATE NUMBER. THE SUSPECT VEHICLE WAS LAST SEEN IN HOUSTON, TX.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber alert has been issued for a 14-year-old in Houston.

Marisol Avila,14, was last seen at 9:23 a.m. May 22 in the 1115 block of Noble Street.

She is described as being 4 feet 5 inches tall with brown eyes, black hair, and a weight of about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Authorities believe she was abducted by a suspect in a 1990 tan Subaru Forester with Texas plates.

Law enforcement believes she is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Independent School District Police Department at (713)892-7777.

