BCS Together hosting 2nd Annual Summer Challenge

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - BCS Together is encouraging kids to make a difference in the community while they’re out of school, by hosting its 2nd Annual Summer Challenge.

It’s a fun way for kids to help their peers by raising money and collecting essentials, like diapers, that will go towards the organization’s Closet. The Closet is a resource for kids and families in the foster care system. Foster parents are likely to only get hours notice before welcoming a child into their home, so they’re able to utilize The Closet to get clothes, car seats, toys and other essentials.

“The foster kids and families involved in the foster system are in your backyard, they’re riding on the bus next to your kids, they’re sitting next to your child at school, and joining the Summer Challenge is a great way to make a difference and do something to help these families,” Reilly King said.

King is the organization’s communications & development director and said kids participating in the challenge are able to get as creative as they’d like to raise money or collect donations. Last year, some made social media videos asking for the community’s help, hosted lemonade stands and asked neighbors to donate.

The kid who raises the most money or brings in the highest dollar amount of new donated items will receive a personalized prize.

The challenge runs until July 24, and the link to register can be accessed here. Registration will be open throughout the summer but those wanting to receive a complimentary t-shirt must sign up by June 2.

