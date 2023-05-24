Bryan firefighters bringing back pipes and drums band

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An organization created by Bryan firefighters is returning. The Bryan Firefighters Pipes & Drums started in 2007 but have since disbanded.

The group would play funerals and memorials of fallen firefighters to ensure their memory is never forgotten.

The group is now looking to return and is raising money by selling t-shirts.

Their goal is to raise $4,000.

Mitch Moran is helping to organize the band and plays the bagpipes.

Along with playing at funerals and memorials, he hopes the band can also play at community events.

“Since we’re rebuilding eventually we want to play at events like First Friday, parades, holidays and things of that nature when we get to that point,”

You can support the Bryan Firefighters Pipes & Drums by purchasing apparel here.

Proceeds will be going towards paying for music lessons for those that join the group.

