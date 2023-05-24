College Station agenda shows sewer line discussion planned Thursday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council will be hearing a presentation regarding a sewer line project that will affect some Bryan residents.

Staff working on the Trunkline Phase 4 project are trying to find a spot to put their gravity-fed sewer line. This is needed for development happening near the Texas A&M Campus. But, residents living in Bryan say this line would not benefit them in any way, and actually, the construction of the line would negatively impact them.

City staff says trunkline conversations will take up most of the meeting’s time but it’s currently unclear why. The agenda packet published for the meeting is vague regarding the presentation, but staff tells KBTX they will be discussing proposed routes, costs and surveys. It is unclear what those surveys are, but the last time College Station spoke about the project it was to survey an option in Pin Oak Creek. This is where resident concerns come in. Those living near the creek say this would cause excessive flooding to their homes.

Residents say they hope to hear more about the survey results Thursday. College Station City Council will not be taking a vote on this item.

