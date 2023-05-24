College Station agenda shows sewer line discussion planned Thursday

City staff says sewer line conversations will take up most of the meeting’s time but it’s...
City staff says sewer line conversations will take up most of the meeting’s time but it’s currently unclear why.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council will be hearing a presentation regarding a sewer line project that will affect some Bryan residents.

Staff working on the Trunkline Phase 4 project are trying to find a spot to put their gravity-fed sewer line. This is needed for development happening near the Texas A&M Campus. But, residents living in Bryan say this line would not benefit them in any way, and actually, the construction of the line would negatively impact them.

City staff says trunkline conversations will take up most of the meeting’s time but it’s currently unclear why. The agenda packet published for the meeting is vague regarding the presentation, but staff tells KBTX they will be discussing proposed routes, costs and surveys. It is unclear what those surveys are, but the last time College Station spoke about the project it was to survey an option in Pin Oak Creek. This is where resident concerns come in. Those living near the creek say this would cause excessive flooding to their homes.

Residents say they hope to hear more about the survey results Thursday. College Station City Council will not be taking a vote on this item.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 20 homes and businesses were damaged when a strong storm with powerful winds pushed...
Storm damages 20+ homes in Huntsville, two injured
Police are investigating a deadly standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Police: 4 people killed by 18-year-old relative in Texas standoff
There's a heavy police presence in the 1900 block of Darmouth St. in College Station.
Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured 2 people
Police lights generic
Soft lockdown lifted at two Navasota elementary schools
This project has seen some backlash with residents showing up to council meetings and voicing...
College Station to send over 2,000 letters notifying residents of potential rezoning

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX teams up with the Brazos Valley Food Bank to help eliminate summer hunger
KBTX teams up with the Brazos Valley Food Bank to help eliminate summer hunger
The 88th legislative session concludes on May 29.
Texas legislative session approaches end, lawmakers entertain idea of special session
SB 18