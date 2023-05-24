College Station’s Christopher ‘Full Metal’ Debow to participate in Power Slap 2 Wednesday in Vegas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - By day, Christopher Debow is a Door Dash driver in College Station, but he also supplements his income as a profession striker. A couple of months ago he saw some videos on Face Book and YouTube about power slapping. He then binge watched the show, Power Slap - Road to the Title.

He didn’t stop there. He fired off an email to the Power Slap creators and got a response. Back in March he not only survived his first Power Slap competition, but won by unanimous decision!

Tonight at 10 on @kbtxsports we'll talk Power Slap 2. College Station's Christopher Debow will be competing Wednesday in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/yPX1TJZeAR — Darryl Bruffett (@DarrylBruffett) May 23, 2023

Wednesday evening Christopher will participate in Power Slap 2 in Las Vegas. The event will be streamed live for free on the Rumble App.

