Heavy police presence near Harvey Rd. causes road closures early Wednesday morning

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There is a big police presence near the 1900 block of Dartmouth Street in College Station.

East and west bound traffic is shut down on Harvey road between Munson Avenue and George Bush Drive.

Not much information has been released at this point but CSPD is asking everyone to avoid the area.

We’ll provide updates as they become available.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of 1900 Dartmouth. Harvey Rd east and west bound traffic is shut down from Munson to George Bush Dr. Please avoid the area.



More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/SL57UamWAJ — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) May 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.