Heavy police presence near Harvey Rd. causes road closures early Wednesday morning
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There is a big police presence near the 1900 block of Dartmouth Street in College Station.
East and west bound traffic is shut down on Harvey road between Munson Avenue and George Bush Drive.
Not much information has been released at this point but CSPD is asking everyone to avoid the area.
We’ll provide updates as they become available.
