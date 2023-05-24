Hot Homes: Charming four bed, two bath home in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Hot Home is where comfort and style meet to create a warm inviting space.

This charming 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home on 4018 Kenwood Dr. is up for grabs!

New owners can look forward to showing off their green thumb with the custom planter boxes that add color and beauty to the curb appeal.

Upon entering the home, you’ll be captivated by the spaciousness and elegance provided by the cathedral ceilings and the inviting fireplace, where you can cozy up during chilly evenings.

The interior has been freshly painted and new carpets have been installed, giving the home a modern and updated look.

The kitchen features modern appliances, ample cabinet space, and a convenient layout that makes meal preparation a breeze.

The covered back patio provides an outdoor living space to relax and entertain and the storage shed offers ample space for storing outdoor equipment, tools, or other items.

The fridge, washer and dryer are included, making this home move-in ready!

