Hot Homes: Charming four bed, two bath home in Bryan

4018 Kenwood Dr., Bryan, Tx
4018 Kenwood Dr., Bryan, Tx(kbtx)
By Amy Licerio
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Hot Home is where comfort and style meet to create a warm inviting space.

This charming 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home on 4018 Kenwood Dr. is up for grabs!

New owners can look forward to showing off their green thumb with the custom planter boxes that add color and beauty to the curb appeal.

Upon entering the home, you’ll be captivated by the spaciousness and elegance provided by the cathedral ceilings and the inviting fireplace, where you can cozy up during chilly evenings.

The interior has been freshly painted and new carpets have been installed, giving the home a modern and updated look.

The kitchen features modern appliances, ample cabinet space, and a convenient layout that makes meal preparation a breeze.

The covered back patio provides an outdoor living space to relax and entertain and the storage shed offers ample space for storing outdoor equipment, tools, or other items.

The fridge, washer and dryer are included, making this home move-in ready!

For more information about buying or selling a home, contact Cherry Ruffino here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 20 homes and businesses were damaged when a strong storm with powerful winds pushed...
Storm damages 20+ homes in Huntsville, two injured
Police are investigating a deadly standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Police: 4 people killed by 18-year-old relative in Texas standoff
There's a heavy police presence in the 1900 block of Darmouth St. in College Station.
Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured 2 people
Police lights generic
Soft lockdown lifted at two Navasota elementary schools
This project has seen some backlash with residents showing up to council meetings and voicing...
College Station to send over 2,000 letters notifying residents of potential rezoning

Latest News

Witt's End Summer Style
Witt’s End shares which fabrics, colors are in style for the season
Paper Palooza June 26-30
Making art fun with the Arts Council
Arts Council Summer Camp
Hot Homes