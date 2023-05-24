KBTX teams up with the Brazos Valley Food Bank to help eliminate summer hunger

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Countless families and many more individuals facing hunger across the Brazos Valley will rely on the Brazos Valley Food Bank and agency partners for extra support this summer.

With current food shortages and long lines at food pantries, BVFB is relying on donated food and financial support to ensure shelves are stocked.

This summer, you can help make sure no one goes hungry by donating to the Summer Hunger Food Drive.

For the entire month of June, five locations throughout Bryan-College Station will have designated drop-off boxes to collect your food donations.

As a special bonus, each Wednesday in June, one location will be highlighted with a live KBTX broadcast from 4-6:30 p.m.

You can also donate online.

