KBTX teams up with the Brazos Valley Food Bank to help eliminate summer hunger

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Countless families and many more individuals facing hunger across the Brazos Valley will rely on the Brazos Valley Food Bank and agency partners for extra support this summer.

With current food shortages and long lines at food pantries, BVFB is relying on donated food and financial support to ensure shelves are stocked.

This summer, you can help make sure no one goes hungry by donating to the Summer Hunger Food Drive.

For the entire month of June, five locations throughout Bryan-College Station will have designated drop-off boxes to collect your food donations.

As a special bonus, each Wednesday in June, one location will be highlighted with a live KBTX broadcast from 4-6:30 p.m.

Aggieland Outfitters May 31, 2023

Producer’s Cooperative Association June 7, 2023

Douglass Mazda & Volkswagon June 14, 2023

Brookshire Brothers June 21, 2023

The Brazos Valley Food Bank June 28, 2023

You can also donate online.

