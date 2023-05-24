Making art fun with the Arts Council

It’s time for the Arts Council Summer Camp and all kiddos are invited
THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kelsey Boe with the Arts Council is gearing up to teach kids about art and keep them busy with projects over the summer.

Boe stopped by The Three to demonstrate an activity for her Paper Palooza Camp. It starts on June 26 and runs through June 30 for kids ages 10-13.

Classes are from 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

“We’re creating lino cuts,” said Boe. “So you can leave it by yourself and create different colors. Or you can take all of the papers and create a collage with them.”

To begin this project take the bottom of a Styrofoam plate, then take a ballpoint pen and just draw a design into it.

Once the side is finished, take washable water based markers and color your plate as much or as little as you would like.

Once the project is done you will be left with a decorated plate. This project is done with kiddos to help them learn how to perfect drawing lines.

The Summer Art Camps 2023 Session 7 will kick off with the first week, Paper Palooza.

In July they will be hosting Fiber Arts Camp and Eras of Painting.

