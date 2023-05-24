National Weather Service: Huntsville Damage due to 80mph wind

Storm survey was still ongoing as of early Wednesday afternoon
Destructive winds damaged nearly two dozen homes in Huntsville as a storm collapsed over the...
Destructive winds damaged nearly two dozen homes in Huntsville as a storm collapsed over the city Tuesday(Adrienne Bailey)
By Shel Winkley
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has preliminarily confirmed Tuesday’s storm damage in Huntsville was caused by a microburst with “estimated maximum wind gusts of 80mph.”

At least 20 homes and businesses were damaged as a storm collapsed just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, creating what is expected to be an intense, downburst wind. Snapped power poles, downed lines, and uprooted trees littered a three-square-mile block near the intersections of Highway 30, Highway 75, and I-45.

Initial storm reports estimated winds as high as 58mph in as damage was first reported in Huntsville. In Montgomery County, a large tree and tree debris was reported in the road and blocking traffic in the area of Panorama Village, south of Willis. Several trees were also reported down on the north side of Lake Conroe around 3:15 p.m. A tornado warning was issued as the storm moved into Conroe, where seven injuries and two fatalities occurred when a home under construction in the Ladera Creek community collapsed.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the storm survey was still ongoing. The survey team is expected to investigate additional storm damage this afternoon in Montgomery County and the Conroe area. Storm survey information will be available on the Houston / Galveston National Weather Service office website and KBTX.com once it is released.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 20 homes and businesses were damaged when a strong storm with powerful winds pushed...
Storm damages 20+ homes in Huntsville, two injured
Police are investigating a deadly standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Police: 4 people killed by 18-year-old relative in Texas standoff
There's a heavy police presence in the 1900 block of Darmouth St. in College Station.
College Station police searching for suspect following shooting that injured 2
Police lights generic
Soft lockdown lifted at two Navasota elementary schools
This project has seen some backlash with residents showing up to council meetings and voicing...
College Station to send over 2,000 letters notifying residents of potential rezoning

Latest News

Destructive winds damaged nearly two dozen homes in Huntsville as a storm collapsed over the...
National Weather Service to conduct storm survey in Walker, Montgomery Counties Wednesday
KBTX Weather
Rain chance down, not totally out as we warm back up
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update - May 24
Wednesday PinPoint Forecast 5/24