Over 50 streets to be affected by Navasota construction projects

By Conner Beene
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Construction will be affecting over 4 miles of roads in Navasota starting at the beginning of June.

The city is set to begin its street utility and rehabilitation projects.

One project will be Navasota’s yearly street maintenance where streets will receive a new top surface to extend the life of the road.

The city is hoping this will be done around Halloween.

The other project is the Capital Improvement Project which will rebuild parts of 20 streets in the city, with many including water, sewer, and storm drain improvements.

“A lot of these projects have older lines. While we’re in there we’re going to take some of those lines, get them replaced with new and current technology and roll forward from there,” said Navasota graduate civil engineer Jon MacKay.

The Capital Improvement Project is expected to be finished around the 2024-2025 school year.

You can click here to see what streets will be affected by the construction.

