Parents of missing Fort Cavazos soldier ask community for help finding their son

The Chamberlain family’s search is separate from the Army’s investigation
Missing poster for Craig Chamberlain.
Missing poster for Craig Chamberlain.(KWTX)
By Josh Bowering
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been nine days since anyone has seen Specialist Craig Chamberlain since he left his Killeen home.

While Fort Cavazos and Army CID conduct their investigation, Chamberlain’s parents are on the ground searching for themselves.

They’re looking for bodies of water, fields and abandoned buildings in particular.

The family has received help from individuals, but say the more the merrier in a search this big.

Chamberlain’s parents drove eight hours to begin searching for their son.

“We’re out here by ourselves right now, but we are not out here alone,” said Gorden Chamberlain, Craig’s father, as other groups searched in different areas.

Missing for nearly two weeks now, chamberlain was last seen on May 15 leaving his Killeen home.

Since then, the family hasn’t found any promising leads.

“The Army has officially declared him as a deserter,” said Gorden and his wife, Virginia Chamberlain. At first, we were angry about it but we understand they have to go off the evidence they have.”

“There’s a lot of unanswered questions right now, and that’s what we’re working on,” said Virginia. “Our number one priority above all else is to find my son.”

They’ve received some help from the community since arriving in Killeen, but Chamberlain’s parents were leading the search, alone. They ask for others to join in and help.

“We have [missing] papers out there with my phone number on there,” said Virginia. If they see or hear anything they are free to call me. We will take anything, any help we can get.”

Craig’s parents don’t suspect foul play but say it could’ve been an option based on the specialist’s surroundings.

“There are circumstances to the point where something bad could have happened but as his mother, I believe I’m going to bring him home safe.”

The missing specialist is 23 years old and roughly 5′7″ in height.

His mom says he has three identifying tattoos: A “Love, Death, and Robots” logo on his right arm, a unicorn on his shoulder, and a skull on his back.

Anyone willing to help the Chamberlain family can call the number listed on the poster, produced by the Chamberlain family.

Anyone with information about Craig Chamberlain’s whereabouts is urged to contact Fort Cavazos CID at 254-600-3837 or the tip line at 254-600-3837.

