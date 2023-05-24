Resident push back on middle housing that allows more-than-four

No more than four unrelate people have been allowed to live together in College Station, until now
Beyond the city’s goal to provide more housing options, residents shared concerns that allowing...
Beyond the city’s goal to provide more housing options, residents shared concerns that allowing shared housing would tax lower-income neighbors out of the area.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A plan by the City of College Station to expand housing options near campus has some critics worried.

Middle Housing is a new zoning ordinance that will allow certain types of housing. These options include small lot single-family homes, duplexes, shared housing, apartments and multiplexes. But, where most concerns come in is with the inclusion of the Shared Housing option.

“When you allow property owners to do this, this causes rent to actually go up,” College Station resident, Liana Vincent, said.

Shared housing allows more than four unrelated people to live together. And while the City of College Station says it works to enforce the “no more than four” ordinance, residents says it still happens often.

In fact, dozens of residents have shown up to city meetings since last year in order to voice their concerns about allowing this to happen and a lack of enforcement in neighborhoods. Many of these instances can be seen with large “Ag Shacks” and Stealth Dorms.

Beyond the city’s goal to provide more housing options, residents shared concerns that allowing shared housing would tax lower-income neighbors out of the area.

Vincent and other residents including Fred Dupriest have voiced their opposition to the idea.

“Does shared housing even belong in middle housing,” Dupriest said. “We might need to step back and look at what is the total amount of working-class housing we want to protect, single-family housing, we don’t want to force everybody to live in apartments.”

College Station Long Range Planning Administrator, Alyssa Halle-Schramm, says while these middle housing areas include shared housing, that’s not the only thing. And, once an area is zoned middle housing, property owners must apply for shared housing on individual properties.

“We have the opportunity to review to make sure that each site individually has enough parking and enough buffering and that may be landscaping or fencing to address any of the concerns and potential impacts on the surrounding neighborhood.”

If approved and located in the correct zone, more than four unrelated people would be able to live together.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 20 homes and businesses were damaged when a strong storm with powerful winds pushed...
Storm damages 20+ homes in Huntsville, two injured
Police are investigating a deadly standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Police: 4 people killed by 18-year-old relative in Texas standoff
There's a heavy police presence in the 1900 block of Darmouth St. in College Station.
Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured 2 people
Police lights generic
Soft lockdown lifted at two Navasota elementary schools
This project has seen some backlash with residents showing up to council meetings and voicing...
College Station to send over 2,000 letters notifying residents of potential rezoning

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured 2 people
KBTX teams up with the Brazos Valley Food Bank to help eliminate summer hunger
KBTX teams up with the Brazos Valley Food Bank to help eliminate summer hunger
The 88th legislative session concludes on May 29.
Texas legislative session approaches end, lawmakers entertain idea of special session