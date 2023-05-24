Sexual Assault Resource Center open new office to the public

The expanded capacity will also allow the organization to serve more than 150 survivors each week.
The non-profit organization hosted an open house and ribbon cutting Tuesday evening at its new...
The non-profit organization hosted an open house and ribbon cutting Tuesday evening at its new location on Jane Street in College Station.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Sexual Assault Resource Center is shattering the silence and becoming more visible to the community it helps.

The non-profit organization hosted an open house and ribbon cutting Tuesday evening at its new location on Jane Street in College Station.

”This helps grow our capacity. That’s the number one thing, is that it gives us more space for counseling, for advocacy, for ongoing work. It also is a completely trauma-informed design, so we were very intentional with the colors that we selected with the way that we formatted offices and where they are, and how survivors access us<” said Executive Director Lindsey Leblanc.

A trauma-informed design is important because it incorporates a safe physical space that focuses on the well-being and healing of survivors. The expanded capacity will also allow the organization to serve more than 150 survivors each week.

The Sexual Assault Resource Center’s mission is to support survivors of sexual violence through advocacy, counseling, and crisis intervention and work to end sexual violence in the Brazos Valley.

To connect:

Email: reachingout@sarcbv.org

Phone: (979) 731-1000

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 20 homes and businesses were damaged when a strong storm with powerful winds pushed...
Storm damages 20+ homes in Huntsville, two injured
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather north of the Bahamas
National Hurricane Center tags first Atlantic area of interest of the season
Police are investigating a deadly standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Police: 4 people killed by 18-year-old relative in Texas standoff
The wreck occurred on December 19, 2019, when DPS troopers say Roger Landry was so intoxicated,...
Grimes County business, driver ordered to pay $41 million in DWI injury case
The incident happened around 8 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Rock Prairie Road and...
Houston man arrested for road rage incident in College Station

Latest News

SB 18, by Sen. Creighton, prohibits general academic institutions of higher education from...
Senate Bill ending tenure for college employees remains in the Texas legislature
Construction will be affecting over 4 miles of roads in Navasota starting at the beginning of...
Over 50 streets to be affected by Navasota construction projects
Dr. Alan Sams named the next provost of Texas A&M University
Texas A&M University names new provost, vice president for academic affairs
This project has seen some backlash with residents showing up to council meetings and voicing...
College Station to send over 2,000 letters notifying residents of potential rezoning