Sexual Assault Resource Center open new office to the public

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Sexual Assault Resource Center is shattering the silence and becoming more visible to the community it helps.

The non-profit organization hosted an open house and ribbon cutting Tuesday evening at its new location on Jane Street in College Station.

”This helps grow our capacity. That’s the number one thing, is that it gives us more space for counseling, for advocacy, for ongoing work. It also is a completely trauma-informed design, so we were very intentional with the colors that we selected with the way that we formatted offices and where they are, and how survivors access us<” said Executive Director Lindsey Leblanc.

A trauma-informed design is important because it incorporates a safe physical space that focuses on the well-being and healing of survivors. The expanded capacity will also allow the organization to serve more than 150 survivors each week.

The Sexual Assault Resource Center’s mission is to support survivors of sexual violence through advocacy, counseling, and crisis intervention and work to end sexual violence in the Brazos Valley.

To connect:

Email: reachingout@sarcbv.org

Phone: (979) 731-1000

