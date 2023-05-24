St. Jude patient’s mom shares story

By Crystal Galny
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX is proud to partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to give one lucky family a new home.

For $100, you could get a brand new home and help fund childhood cancer research -- research used to help treat children like Alexander.

Alexander was treated for medulloblastoma, a type of brain cancer, at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2018. Alexander was seven years old at the time and in 1st grade.

Alexander’s mother Jillian said their experience at St. Jude was absolutely incredible, and that her son brought so much joy to the hospital despite his battle.

Alexander is almost five years brain cancer free, which Jillian credits to St. Jude and Jesus.

Jillian is now working for American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities (ALSAC), the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. She and her family are passionate about the mission of St. Jude because they lived it.

The St. Jude Dream Home is 1300 square feet, and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It’s located in Rudder Pointe in Bryan and is valued at around $300,000.

You can see the home up for grabs at open houses on Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon – 5 p.m. through June 4.

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is June 8 and tickets can be reserved at dreamhome.org.

