Storms, widespread rain expected to slow the morning drive Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Storms that originated in eastern New Mexico, the Texas Panhandle, and Southern High Plains Tuesday afternoon are expected to reach and impact the Brazos Valley Wednesday morning. Falling through a northwesterly flow in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, noisy thunder/flashy lightning will wake parts of the area before alarms go off for the day. Heavy rain, gusty wind, low visibility, and water ponding on roads could impact the early morning commute.

STORMS ARRIVE BEFORE SUNRISE

A complex of thunderstorms is expected to reach the I-35 corridor by 2 - 3 am Wednesday. As this cluster/broken line of active weather drops to the southeast, it is currently timed out to reach:

Northern / Northwest Brazos Valley by 4 - 5am

Central / Western Brazos Valley by 5am - 6am

Southeast / South / Eastern Brazos Valley by 7-8am

Each iteration for rain & storms on either side of sunrise WEDNESDAY remains steady.



As storms move south through the area, they will likely be on or start a weakening trend. Widespread rain and occasional lightning should remain possible through mid-morning. Scattered light showers may continue at times as the center of the weather maker driving this activity swivels to the east-southeast by midday/early afternoon.

STORM IMPACTS

While severe weather is not anticipated, significant and strong thunderstorms are very possible, particularly as storms initially reach the Brazos Valley.

Wind gusts 30-45mph will be the main concern -- if any -- as storms arrive in the Brazos Valley before sunrise Wednesday (kbtx)

WIND: Gusts between 30 and 45mph may push out of segments of these storms along the leading edge of activity

HEAVY RAIN: Rainfall totals between 0.5″ and 1.5″ have been consistently projected by forecast data by 9am Wednesday

MINOR PONDING ON ROADS: Poor drainage and low-water crossings could collect water should rain fall heavily over localized areas. Reduced visibilities would also occur for the morning drive as this occurs

LIGHTNING: Likely as initial storms pass to the south and rain continues for the first few sunlight hours of the day. Something to consider for students who wait outside for the school bus, walk to school, or anybody who walks/rides a bike to work.

Impactful rain and thunderstorms are expected to clear the Brazos Valley by mid-morning. Isolated thunderstorms may have a brief window to return to the Eastern Brazos Valley by or after 4 p.m. and linger through sunset.

