Suspects identified in Rockdale murder, 1 arrested

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The 18-year-old suspect charged with killing a Milam County man has now been identified by police.

Marquise Flowers, of Rockdale, was taken into custody by police Monday. He was charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity-Murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The arrest was in connection to the fatal shooting of Jeffery McKinney on April 27. He was found unresponsive at an apartment complex on the 1700 block of W. Cameron Avenue.

The suspects fled the area before law enforcement arrived at the scene.

On May 23, Rockdale Police also identified two other suspects wanted in connection to the shooting.

Isaac Carrizales, 17, and James Godfrey IV, 22, both have active warrants for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity-Murder.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ location are asked to contact Rockdale Police Det. Sgt. Michael Hubnik at (512) 446-3436 or Milam County Crime Stoppers at (254) 697-8477.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.