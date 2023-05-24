Texas A&M University names new provost, vice president for academic affairs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dr. Alan Sams will be the next provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Texas A&M University, effective June 1.

Sams has served in many roles at Texas A&M including professor, head of the Department of Poultry Science, and most recently interim provost.

Texas A&M University President Dr. M. Katherine Banks says, “Dr. Sams’ wealth of experience, as well as his knowledge and affinity for Texas A&M, uniquely qualifies him to lead our academic enterprise.”

Sams says he is honored to have the support of both President Banks and System Chancellor John Sharp.

“Our shared vision of transformative education and translational research will foster the learning environment of Texas A&M and propel us to greater heights among the world’s leading institutions of higher learning,” Sams said.

