Treat of the Day: IL Texas freshman chosen as Texas Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station high school student has been selected as a Texas Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.

Irish Moyer is a freshman at Aggieland High School, the International Leadership of Texas in College Station.

The Congress is an honors only program for high school students who want to become a doctor or go into medical research fields. It’s typically reserved for high school juniors and seniors.

The program will be held June 21-23 on the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus, just outside Boston.

During the three-day Congress, Moyer will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science recipients discuss leading medical research; be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.