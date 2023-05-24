Witt’s End shares which fabrics, colors are in style for the season

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Witt’s End owner, Karen Kasper, shared a few tips to style your wardrobe heading into the summer.

First, trending styles will include embroidery and her boutique has plenty of options.

“We have just gotten in some new embroidery and we have several different brands that carry that look and that kind of design. And we would just love to let people know that we have options of different price points.”

As you walk into the store you will see an array of items in different colors and detail. Kasper says if you don’t want to spend high dollar, you will always find some really great items at Witt’s End.

“We start with a brand called Layers,” said Kasper. “And then we have a splurge brand called Johnny Was.”

The trick for new shoppers is to speak with a sales employee if you have questions on finding something you like, but at your price point.

“Ask them, absolutely! Let us know. Say ‘I love this shirt, but I’m not comfortable spending this much money.’”

Kasper also suggests finding outfits with thin fabrics and cottons that are breathable and lightweight.

