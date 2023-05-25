Authorities looking for missing man believed to be in Houston County

Vincent Berardi's car was found in Houston County.
Vincent Berardi's car was found in Houston County.(Houston County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities are looking for a missing man from the Fort Worth area.

It’s believed he could be in Houston County.

Vincent Berardi, 23, was last seen leaving his North Texas home on Friday, May 19.

At the time he was wearing a red Polo shirt and tan khakis.

Berardi’s car was found at the Davy Crockett National Forest in the community of Ratcliff.

Authorities did not find Berardi after searching the area, but no foul play is suspected.

It is believed the 23-year-old may have been picked up by a friend.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 936-544-2862 or the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4200.

