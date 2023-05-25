B/CS Habitat planning for annual golf tournament
“Tees for Keys” is Monday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. at Traditions Club in Bryan
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Now’s your chance to play a round of golf on a beautiful course and help Bryan and College Station residents in need at the same time.
B/CS Habitat for Humanity is hosting “Tees for Keys” Golf Tournament on Monday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. at Traditions Club in Bryan.
Lunch is included, as well as two drink tickets while on the course.
To become a sponsor or register for the tournament, visit habitatbcs.org.
