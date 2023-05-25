B/CS Habitat planning for annual golf tournament

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Now’s your chance to play a round of golf on a beautiful course and help Bryan and College Station residents in need at the same time.

B/CS Habitat for Humanity is hosting “Tees for Keys” Golf Tournament on Monday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. at Traditions Club in Bryan.

Lunch is included, as well as two drink tickets while on the course.

To become a sponsor or register for the tournament, visit habitatbcs.org.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.