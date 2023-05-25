Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley celebrates Summer-Ween

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The school year is coming to an end, and now it’s time to celebrate all of that hard work students put in during the year.

The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley has you covered.

Executive Director Patricia Lindblom and Brook Barber with Physicians Premier stopped by The Three to talk about some upcoming events The first is Summer-Ween.

“It’s like Halloween,” said Lindblom. “So we’ve got face painting and balloons, and we’ve got Maya the Manatee. She’s going to talk about water safety.”

Physicians Premier has partnered with the Brazos Valley Children’s Museum for this event.

“We partnered up with the Children’s Museum for the Teddy Bear Clinic a few weeks ago, and now we’re partnering up with them to do Summer-Ween,” said Barber.

Lindblom says it’s going to be fun for the whole family.

“After this, there’s a band at Lake Walk, so it’s a whole family evening. It’s starting off from 5:30p.m. to 7:30p.m. on June the 3rd. There’s going to be lots of games. There’s a scary face contest so come dressed in your favorite costume,” said Lindblom.

There’s a lot of fun and games, but there will also be informative talks about water safety and skincare.

