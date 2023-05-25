College Station’s Debow drops Power Slap 2 bout vs Muniz

The loss was the first of Debow's Power Slap career.
The loss was the first of Debow's Power Slap career.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KBTX) - Christopher “Full Metal” Debow lost his welterweight Power Slap 2 match against Emanuel “No Love” Muniz Wednesday evening at the UFC Apex Arena.

Muniz won the coin toss and dropped the College Station resident to the canvas with his first slap and went onto win by a unanimous decision. It’s not known if that first slap had a lasting effect, but Debow was penalized for clubbing on two of his 3 slaps.

The decision was the first loss of “Full Metal’s” career.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 20 homes and businesses were damaged when a strong storm with powerful winds pushed...
Storm damages 20+ homes in Huntsville, two injured
Police are investigating a deadly standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Police: 4 people killed by 18-year-old relative in Texas standoff
Wednesday afternoon, police arrested Traevon Blue, 27, of Bryan in connection to the shooting....
Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured 2 people
This project has seen some backlash with residents showing up to council meetings and voicing...
College Station to send over 2,000 letters notifying residents of potential rezoning
Police lights generic
Soft lockdown lifted at two Navasota elementary schools

Latest News

Outgoing College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale honored at reception
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Third ranked Franklin softball drops opener of their best of three series against No. 1...
Franklin drops game one of series against Grandview