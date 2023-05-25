College Station’s Debow drops Power Slap 2 bout vs Muniz

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KBTX) - Christopher “Full Metal” Debow lost his welterweight Power Slap 2 match against Emanuel “No Love” Muniz Wednesday evening at the UFC Apex Arena.

Muniz won the coin toss and dropped the College Station resident to the canvas with his first slap and went onto win by a unanimous decision. It’s not known if that first slap had a lasting effect, but Debow was penalized for clubbing on two of his 3 slaps.

The decision was the first loss of “Full Metal’s” career.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.