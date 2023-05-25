Driver cited after hitting law enforcement vehicle in Bryan
The crash happened on S Texas Ave near E 31st Street.
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The driver of a car was issued two citations Wednesday morning after colliding with a law enforcement vehicle in Bryan.
Police say the driver of a Ford Mustang hit a Brazos County Constable Deputy’s patrol vehicle.
According to Bryan police, nobody was seriously hurt, but the driver of the Mustang was issued citations for failing to yield the right of way and having no driver’s License.
