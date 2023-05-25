FBI, Bryan police serve court order at Bryan doctor’s office

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with the Bryan Police Department, served a court order to a Bryan doctor’s office on Thursday. Both agencies confirmed the service to KBTX but declined to answer additional questions.

The office is located in the 2700 block of Osler Blvd, near St. Joseph Regional Hospital. A KBTX reporter on the scene said the service seemed to be peaceful, but lasted more than an hour.

The FBI has broad oversight to investigate federal crimes and threats to national security, as well as to gather intelligence and assist local law enforcement. The agency has an office in Bryan that functions as a division of its Houston Field Office.

