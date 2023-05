TEMPLE, Texas (KBTX) - In game one of the 3A Regional Finals, Franklin dropped a 6-1 contest to Grandview in Lake Belton on Wednesday night.

Grandview was powered by two homeruns from Isabella Jeter.

Game two is Thursday at Baylor University and game three is back in Lake Belton on Saturday if needed.

