Grimes County Sheriff’s Office searching for thieves caught on camera
You could receive a cash reward if you help track down the suspects.
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in identifying persons of interest in a burglary in the Anderson area off of CR 212.
Please forward any information to Grimes County Crimes Stoppers at 936-8732-2000 or the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line.
Images are shared below.
