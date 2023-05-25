Grimes County Sheriff’s Office searching for thieves caught on camera

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in identifying persons of interest in a burglary in the Anderson area off of CR 212.

Please forward any information to Grimes County Crimes Stoppers at 936-8732-2000 or the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line.

Images are shared below.

