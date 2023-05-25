From The Ground Up: Protecting the state’s water supply

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the Texas Legislature finishes its final week, water has been a hot topic among lawmakers. It’s an asset they hope to protect for the state.

State Senator Drew Springer says water is a valuable commodity but think many people take it for granted.

“People thought it was just going to keep flowing no matter what. Now everybody’s learned that it’s such a value,” said Springer.

Working to protect the state’s water supply has been at the top of leaders’ minds, especially in rural areas.

Representative Kyle Kacal sponsored a pair of bills focused on protecting and growing the state’s water resources.

“If we don’t fix water, all these other issues don’t matter because this growth and everybody coming to Texas, they’re going to turn around and leave as quick as they got here,” said Kacal.

Representative Dewayne Burns chairs the House Committee on Land and Resource Management.

“We’ve carried legislation in the past to my first session to establish that, you know, based on court cases, to codify those court cases and say the water under your property is your and nobody can take that. You’re entitled to your fair share of what’s under your property,” said Burns.

It’s an issue lawmakers hope to agree on this week, as Kacal’s bills head to conference committee in the hopes of a final version for Governor Greg Abbott’s desk.

“We know we’re going to struggle on the budget, we know we’re going to struggle on all the school questions. Water is the only issue that we are aligned in the House and Senate and where the governor is not playing,” said Kacal.

