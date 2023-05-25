Have a sweet time at BeeWeaver Farm’s BuzzFest

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - It’s going to be a sweet weekend at BeeWeaver Honey Farm in Navasota. The team is hosting its annual BuzzFest Saturday, and it’s the largest family-friendly bee experience at the farm.

“We hope that people who attend will walk away with a greater appreciation for all of the things honey bees do for us; from pollinating most of our food to providing us with delicious honey to the byproducts in the hive that have really great health benefits for humans and other animals,” Marie Yanchak said.

Yanchak is a commercial beekeeper and beekeeping educator and said families will be able to see these bee life up close and personal Saturday through demonstrations, activities, and tastings.

There will be a honey tasting hall where people will be able to taste the variety of honey carried on the farm. Some of that selection includes wildflower honey, orange blossom honey and lehua Hawaiian honey.

“It’ll be a really unique experience to interact with the people who make our infused honeys and that harvest and extract our honey,” Yanchak said.

Caleb Britt interviewed Jeff Murray, owner of Wildflyer Mead Company on the upcoming BuzzFest.

Some of that sweetness can also be enjoyed in the mead made at WildFlyer Mead Company on the property. Mead incorporates honey and fresh fruit. Higher alcohol meads are similar to wine and lower alcohol meads are similar to cider.

“We’re getting into our summer seasonal stuff, so it’s light and refreshing for you to sit outside,” the WildFlyer Mead Company owner Jeff Murray said.

Buzzfest attendees will also be able to enjoy food from the FlyBy Sip ‘n Snack located on the farm. That’s where you’ll find Amber Cook making items like honey chipotle brisket tacos, Mexican vanilla ice cream and hibiscus tea. Honey is incorporated in these items along with many others on the menu.

“Our menu is what we like to call a sweet twist on Tex-Mex,” Cook said.

The event will also include hive tours, live music, candle rolling, vendors and more. BuzzFest will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $5 and kids under 3 years old are free. You can learn more about the event and get tickets here.

