Jeff Bridges says his large tumor has shrunk to the size of a marble

Jeff Bridges shared a positive update about his battles with lymphoma and with COVID-19. (Source: CNN, FX, Hulu)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Jeff Bridges shared a positive update about his battles with lymphoma and with COVID-19.

The 73-year-old actor tells AARP Magazine that thanks to chemotherapy, a 9-by-12-inch tumor in his stomach is now the size of a small marble.

However, the chemo also wiped out his immune system, and he caught COVID-19. He ended up spending five weeks in the hospital battling the illness.

“For me, cancer was nothing compared to the COVID,” he told AARP Magazine.

Thankfully, Bridges recovered, and he went back to work on season two of his FX series, “The Old Man.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday afternoon, police arrested Traevon Blue, 27, of Bryan in connection to the shooting....
Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured 2 people
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Several residents in the area tell KBTX they heard several shots fired.
Police investigating several shots fired in Bryan neighborhood
At least 20 homes and businesses were damaged when a strong storm with powerful winds pushed...
Storm damages 20+ homes in Huntsville, two injured
18-year-old Flowers was charged in the murder of a Rockdale man
Suspects identified in Rockdale murder, 1 arrested

Latest News

Tough market for first time homebuyers
FILE - Hurricane Earl is shown in this satellite image. A couple of climate conditions is...
Atlantic hurricane activity level this season depends on clash of climatic titans
Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.
Mississippi boy shot by officer after calling 911 for help
5-9 storms could become hurricanes this season.
NOAA predicts a “near-normal” hurricane season for 2023