Kid to Kid is making sure you are styled just right in the red white and blue

Head to Kid to Kid for summer holiday fashions
Head to Kid to Kid for summer holiday fashions(kbtx)
By Amy Licerio
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kid to Kid is making sure you are styled for the summer holidays! Manager Sara O’Bannon says they are fully stocked with all of their Memorial Day and 4th of July apparel.

“Now’s the best time to shop because we have all the best stuff still on the rack. So come take a look at it,” she said. Shoppers can make photo opportunities easy with all the red, white and blue they’ll find in the store.

Shoppers can find everything from rompers, bottoms, bloomies, dresses and t-shirts.

“We’re talking about pictures and photo opportunities. You do those with your siblings. And so we have lots of things that you can pair together that would look good for photos,” said O’Bannon.

As always, moms can also find clothing and maternity wear.

For those pool days ahead, make sure to check out the swim gear and all accessories.

“Memorial Day is May 29th, so come in and get it before then, but then use it again for the 4th of July,” said O’Bannon.

Kid to Kid is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.. The store is located at 910 N Earl Rudder.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday afternoon, police arrested Traevon Blue, 27, of Bryan in connection to the shooting....
Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured 2 people
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Several residents in the area tell KBTX they heard several shots fired.
Police investigating several shots fired in Bryan neighborhood
At least 20 homes and businesses were damaged when a strong storm with powerful winds pushed...
Storm damages 20+ homes in Huntsville, two injured
18-year-old Flowers was charged in the murder of a Rockdale man
Suspects identified in Rockdale murder, 1 arrested

Latest News

Cover up and reapply your SPF this summer.
Protect your skin from the hot Texas sun
Aqua-Tots Swim School teaches the ABC’s as Adult Supervision, Barriers, and Classes.
Learn the ABC’s of water safety before heading out for summertime fun
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
Contra Dance