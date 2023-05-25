Learn the ABC’s of water safety before heading out for summertime fun

Aqua-Tots Swim School teaches the ABC's as Adult Supervision, Barriers, and Classes.
By Abigail Metsch
Published: May. 25, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Before you head out to the water this summer, be sure your whole family is up to date with the ABC’s of swim safety.

Aqua-Tots Swim School teaches the ABC’s as Adult Supervision, Barriers, and Classes.

“Adults are the number one line of defense when it comes to water safety,” Owner, Amber Salvato, explained. “We need to make sure that when our kiddos are around those bodies of water, that we are present. Not on our phones. We need to be watching what is going on. That is the most important component of water safety.”

Salvato says barriers are another important aspect of water safety.

“Whether it be pool covers or fences around our pools with a latching gate that’s too high for those kiddos to reach,” she said. “69% of drowning incidents happen when a kid is not even supposed to be in or around the pool.”

Lastly, it’s important that everyone in the family knows how to swim. Aqua-Tots will begin classes for the summer on June 1.

“It is shown that formal participation in swim classes reduces the risk of drowning by 88% in children ages 1 to 4. That’s why we teach our families to practice the ABC’s,” Salvato said.

You can sign your kids up for swim lessons now by visiting this link.

