Museum of the American G.I. honoring fallen heroes with a 21-gun salute this weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Museum of the American G.I. is offering an event you can attend this weekend to honor those who are no longer with us.

The museum will hold a 21-gun salute this Sunday at 3 p.m.

Three cannons will be fired to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Organizers say a 21-gun salute is set aside for special events and special individuals like a president’s funeral.

“This year is going to be a little bit unique,” Leisha Mullins said. “We are going to use three cannons but they are going to be three different cannons to represent World War I all the way to Vietnam.”

No registration is required.

Organizers suggest getting there early as it will begin right at 3 p.m.

The museum is located at 19124 Highway 6 South.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.