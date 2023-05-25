NOAA predicts a “near-normal” hurricane season for 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are calling for near-normal Atlantic hurricane season.

The late-May forecast calls for a total of 12-17 named storms. Of which, 5-9 could become hurricanes, and 1-4 could become major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger).

Earlier this spring, forecasters at Colorado State University come to the same conclusion, citing a stronger El Niño summer and fall as potentially squelching some development this year.

Texas typically sees its highest volume of tropical cyclone impacts in June-September, where landfall become increasingly less likely for the Lone Star State from September onward.

The Atlantic season lasts from June 1 to November 30.

