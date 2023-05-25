Outgoing College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale honored at reception

By Donnie Tuggle and Conner Beene
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -On Wednesday, outgoing College Station ISD superintendent Mike Martindale was honored during a reception at the district’s central office.

Staff and community members gathered to wish him well as he retires at the end of the school year.

Martindale has been in education for more than three decades, spending the last 16 years in College Station.

In 2007, he joined CSISD as principal of Rock Prairie Elementary. He later became the first principal of College Station High School and was eventually hired as CFO and deputy superintendent in Jan 2016. On April 21, 2020, he was named superintendent.

College Station ISD Superintendent, Mike Martindale, announced his retirement Tuesday night.
College Station ISD Superintendent, Mike Martindale, announced his retirement Tuesday night.(KBTX)

Under Martindale’s leadership, the district approved more than $78 million in bonds for renovations and technology, and voters also approved a Tax Ratification Election to increase teacher and staff pay.

Martindale says he’s grateful for the support over the years and is looking forward to spending more time with his family, and says he’s leaving the district in good hands.

“It is time for me to move forward into other endeavors, and I know there’s a strong team of educators here that will take care of our district and our students,” Martindale said.

Martindale and his wife, Alicia, who is a Spanish teacher at College Station High School, have two children. His daughter, Ava, is a senior at College Station High School and will attend the University of Texas-El Paso on a volleyball scholarship, while his son, Cooper, is a sophomore.

