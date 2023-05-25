Police investigating several shots fired in Bryan neighborhood
It happened around 6 p.m. on Verde Drive near Silver Spur Circle.
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating shots fired Wednesday evening in a residential area.
It happened around 6 p.m. on Verde Drive near Silver Spur Circle.
Several residents in the area tell KBTX they heard several shots fired.
Police are investigating but confirm no injuries have been reported.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.