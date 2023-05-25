Police investigating several shots fired in Bryan neighborhood

It happened around 6 p.m. on Verde Drive near Silver Spur Circle.
Several residents in the area tell KBTX they heard several shots fired.
Several residents in the area tell KBTX they heard several shots fired.(KBTX Photo by Donnie Tuggle)
By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating shots fired Wednesday evening in a residential area.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Verde Drive near Silver Spur Circle.

Several residents in the area tell KBTX they heard several shots fired.

Police are investigating but confirm no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 20 homes and businesses were damaged when a strong storm with powerful winds pushed...
Storm damages 20+ homes in Huntsville, two injured
Police are investigating a deadly standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Police: 4 people killed by 18-year-old relative in Texas standoff
Wednesday afternoon, police arrested Traevon Blue, 27, of Bryan in connection to the shooting....
Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured 2 people
This project has seen some backlash with residents showing up to council meetings and voicing...
College Station to send over 2,000 letters notifying residents of potential rezoning
Police lights generic
Soft lockdown lifted at two Navasota elementary schools

Latest News

No serious injuries were reported.
Driver cited after hitting law enforcement vehicle in Bryan
The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in identifying persons of...
Grimes County Sheriff’s Office searching for thieves caught on camera
Wednesday afternoon, police arrested Traevon Blue, 27, of Bryan in connection to the shooting....
Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured 2 people
Wednesday Evening Weather Update - May 24