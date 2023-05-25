Police investigating several shots fired in Bryan neighborhood

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating shots fired Wednesday evening in a residential area.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Verde Drive near Silver Spur Circle.

Several residents in the area tell KBTX they heard several shots fired.

Police are investigating but confirm no injuries have been reported.

Police activity on Verde Drive in Bryan. One neighbor says a gun was fired but we haven't heard of any reports of injuries. We'll let you know if we get any updates on this.



📸: Tina Elbrich pic.twitter.com/pDixaAA8k7 — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) May 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.