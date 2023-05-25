Police searching for missing teen with ties to College Station

Kyleigh Richardson was last seen on May 11 in the Round Rock area.
Kyleigh Richardson was last seen on May 11 in the Round Rock area.(NCMEC)
By Josh Gorbutt
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KBTX) - Round Rock police are seeking the public’s help locating a teenager who was last seen at a Round Rock-area foster home on May 11.

Police believe 17-year-old Kyleigh Richardson may now be with friends in the College Station or Waco area.

Kyleigh is 5′3″ and weighs around 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She may also go by the name Kylee Ketchum.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5500 or The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday afternoon, police arrested Traevon Blue, 27, of Bryan in connection to the shooting....
Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured 2 people
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Several residents in the area tell KBTX they heard several shots fired.
Police investigating several shots fired in Bryan neighborhood
At least 20 homes and businesses were damaged when a strong storm with powerful winds pushed...
Storm damages 20+ homes in Huntsville, two injured
18-year-old Flowers was charged in the murder of a Rockdale man
Suspects identified in Rockdale murder, 1 arrested

Latest News

Students walk in between class periods at Tenaha High School in Tenaha on Nov. 11, 2022.
Unlicensed religious chaplains may counsel students in Texas’ public schools after lawmakers OK proposal
Wind turbines cover hundreds of acres of farmland in Willacy County in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley.
Texas power struggle: How the nation’s top wind power state turned against renewable energy.
BuzzFest is BeeWeaver Honey Farm's largest family-friendly bee experience.
Have a sweet time at BeeWeaver Farm’s BuzzFest
"Tees for Keys" is Monday, September 11 at 9 a.m. at Traditions Club
B/CS Habitat planning for annual golf tournament