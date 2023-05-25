Protect your skin from the hot Texas sun

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cover up and reapply your SPF this summer.

In honor of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, The Three spoke to Brant Danley, PA-C, from U.S. Dermatology Partners about the best ways to protect your skin from the sun this summer.

He says your skin protection routine should start before you head out the door every single morning.

“The best way to start your morning is to put on a good moisturizer with an SPF rating of at least 15 to 30,” Danley said.

According to Danley, you should be reapplying your sunscreen every hour and 30 minutes.

“Especially when you’re outside. You’re in the heat and you’re sweating, that’s when the sunscreen is going to wash off. You want to keep reapplying it,” he said.

As much as you want bronzed skin this summer, Danley says it’s best to stay in the shade as much as possible to avoid getting burned.

“Tanning causes so much damage to your skin. The best skin is the skin that is undamaged. Wear hats, use umbrellas, beach canopies. You can wear long sleeve shirts that are pullovers or lightweight collared shirts that you get from a sporting goods store,” he said.

Not only do you want to prevent skin cancer, Danley says, but you also want to prevent aging.

“Sun damage ages your skin. It really doesn’t matter if you have a lighter skin type or a darker skin type, you still want to protect your skin. We definitely recommend against sun tanning or using tanning beds of any kind,” he said.

Danley says if you notice any changes to your skin, it’s time to make an appointment with a Dermatologist.

“Anything that’s changing. Anything that’s new. Anything that you’re just generally concerned about, that’s a good time to go get it checked out. We do like yearly skin exams if you have a lot of moles or anything like that. I don’t think it’s ever too young to start those annual checkups, but definitely in that 12 to 15 year age range is a good time to start. If you have a family history of Melanoma, definitely see a doctor regularly. Skin Cancer can happen to anybody at any time. The best way to prevent it is to schedule an appointment,” he said.

