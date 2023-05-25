‘She had a big caring heart’: Bride-to-be dies after house fire on wedding day

Paige Ruddy and her fiancée Logan Mitchell-Carter were to be married in a small ceremony on...
Paige Ruddy and her fiancée Logan Mitchell-Carter were to be married in a small ceremony on Tuesday.(Marcus Aarsvold)
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - Instead of celebrating a wedding, Paige Ruddy’s family is planning a funeral after she died as a result of a house fire on her wedding day.

The 19-year-old’s family explained Ruddy died of a brain hemorrhage Wednesday afternoon after suffering smoke inhalation on Tuesday.

“She was just a precious human. There was nothing about her that you couldn’t like,” Ruddy’s aunt Holly said. “She was this presence you never knew you needed in your life, but always did.”

Holly said Ruddy and her fiancée Logan Mitchell-Carter exchanged their vows privately Monday night before the small wedding. The couple wanted close family to join them at the Sauk County Courthouse for the ceremony which was supposed to be on Tuesday.

Lily Markgraf graduated from Reedsburg Area High School with Ruddy in June of 2022. Markgraf said Ruddy was the first friend she made when she moved to Reedsburg in seventh grade.

“She had a big caring heart,” Markgraf said. “She was there for anyone who needed it, even if she didn’t like the person. If they needed her help, she’d be there to help them. I’m going to miss her for the rest of my life.”

Holly described her niece as a person who loved hard with a spunky and independent attitude.

The family will hold a private funeral service sometime within the next week. Holly said they will hold a public celebration of life at a future date.

Ruddy’s family asked that others honor her memory by hugging their loved ones tight.

Ruddy was living with her fiancée and his grandparents who owned the home in Reedsburg.

Holly said the family does not believe there were working smoke detectors located in the house, and asked that others double-check their own homes to prevent similar situations from happening to them.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday afternoon, police arrested Traevon Blue, 27, of Bryan in connection to the shooting....
Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured 2 people
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Several residents in the area tell KBTX they heard several shots fired.
Police investigating several shots fired in Bryan neighborhood
At least 20 homes and businesses were damaged when a strong storm with powerful winds pushed...
Storm damages 20+ homes in Huntsville, two injured
18-year-old Flowers was charged in the murder of a Rockdale man
Suspects identified in Rockdale murder, 1 arrested

Latest News

Dr. Caitlin Bernard, left, sits between attorneys John Hoover and Alice Morical on Thursday...
Indiana doctor reprimanded for talking publicly about Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion
House investigators allege the Texas attorney general committed several crimes.
Texas Attorney General Paxton under investigation
City staff has recommended not going through Pin Oak Creek.
College Station sewer line discussions move away from creek option, costs presented
Highlights: Franklin evens series against Grandview
Brazos County Telecommunications Officer Katie Wilson.
Bill granting mental health leave for 9-1-1 dispatchers heads to Governor’s desk