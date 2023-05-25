Spring Creek Elementary 4th graders wow crowd with talent show

There was plenty of talent showcased including singers, dancers, cheerleaders, a comedian, and even a magician.
There was plenty of talent showcased including singers, dancers, cheerleaders, a comedian, and even a magician.
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Wednesday morning, the 4th graders at Spring Creek Elementary School in College Station hosted a talent show for the campus.

There was plenty of talent showcased including singers, dancers, cheerleaders, a comedian, and even a magician. There were also students playing the piano, acting out skits, and doing art.

News 3′s Rusty Surette was the emcee of the event.

The video attached highlights just a handful of some of the entertainment in the show.

