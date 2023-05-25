Spring Creek Elementary 4th graders wow crowd with talent show

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Wednesday morning, the 4th graders at Spring Creek Elementary School in College Station hosted a talent show for the campus.

There was plenty of talent showcased including singers, dancers, cheerleaders, a comedian, and even a magician. There were also students playing the piano, acting out skits, and doing art.

News 3′s Rusty Surette was the emcee of the event.

The video attached highlights just a handful of some of the entertainment in the show.

❤️HUGE thank you to the staff and students at Spring Creek Elementary School in College Station for asking me to serve at this year's 4th-grade talent show. AMAZING job, everyone!



Check out some of the show here--> https://t.co/HEJ2iSJAlF pic.twitter.com/z8zVmHtYHY — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) May 25, 2023

