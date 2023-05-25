Treat of the Day: CSISD Special Olympians win at state

By Heather Falls
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to these awesome athletes from the College Station Independent School District.

The students won multiple medals at the Special Olympics Summer Games at Morgan’s Wonderland in San Antonio.

  • Alex Chisum (9th Grade, AMCHS) - Gold in 1k cycling, Gold in 5k cycling
  • Brett Cichon (11th grade, CSHS) - Silver in 50 m dash, Bronze in softball throw
  • Mac Evans (10th Grade, AMCHS) - Gold in mini javelin throw, 5th 100m run
  • Abena Hassan (10th grade, CSHS) - Silver in softball throw, Bronze in 50 m dash
  • Skylar Holland (11th grade, CSHS) - Gold in softball throw, Bronze in 100m dash
  • Kohen Houser (5th grade, Pecan Trail) - Gold in 500m modified cycling, Silver 1K modified cycling
  • Austin Madore (11th Grade, AMCHS) - 4th in mini javelin throw, 5th in 100m run
  • Cade Parkey (12th grade, AMCHS) - Gold in mini javelin throw, Gold in 100m dash
  • George Segrest (3rd grade, Forest Ridge) - Gold in 500m cycling, Silver in 1K cycling
  • Louis Segrest (5th grade, Pecan Trail) - Gold in 1K cycling, Gold in 5K cycling
  • Sami Vanegas (4th grade, Greens Prairie) - Gold in FUNdamentals

There were more than 2,000 athletes from across Texas taking part in the competition that featured track & field, tennis, cycling and FUNdamentals.

FUNdamental Sports includes activities that work on foundational motor skills to prepare them for potential competitions in typical Special Olympics events in the athlete’s future.

