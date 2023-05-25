Treat of the Day: CSISD Special Olympians win at state

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to these awesome athletes from the College Station Independent School District.

The students won multiple medals at the Special Olympics Summer Games at Morgan’s Wonderland in San Antonio.

Alex Chisum (9th Grade, AMCHS) - Gold in 1k cycling, Gold in 5k cycling

Brett Cichon (11th grade, CSHS) - Silver in 50 m dash, Bronze in softball throw

Mac Evans (10th Grade, AMCHS) - Gold in mini javelin throw, 5th 100m run

Abena Hassan (10th grade, CSHS) - Silver in softball throw, Bronze in 50 m dash

Skylar Holland (11th grade, CSHS) - Gold in softball throw, Bronze in 100m dash

Kohen Houser (5th grade, Pecan Trail) - Gold in 500m modified cycling, Silver 1K modified cycling

Austin Madore (11th Grade, AMCHS) - 4th in mini javelin throw, 5th in 100m run

Cade Parkey (12th grade, AMCHS) - Gold in mini javelin throw, Gold in 100m dash

George Segrest (3rd grade, Forest Ridge) - Gold in 500m cycling, Silver in 1K cycling

Louis Segrest (5th grade, Pecan Trail) - Gold in 1K cycling, Gold in 5K cycling

Sami Vanegas (4th grade, Greens Prairie) - Gold in FUNdamentals

There were more than 2,000 athletes from across Texas taking part in the competition that featured track & field, tennis, cycling and FUNdamentals.

FUNdamental Sports includes activities that work on foundational motor skills to prepare them for potential competitions in typical Special Olympics events in the athlete’s future.

Way to go!



— College Station ISD (@CSISD) May 23, 2023

