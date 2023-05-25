Treat of the Day: CSISD Special Olympians win at state
May. 25, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to these awesome athletes from the College Station Independent School District.
The students won multiple medals at the Special Olympics Summer Games at Morgan’s Wonderland in San Antonio.
- Alex Chisum (9th Grade, AMCHS) - Gold in 1k cycling, Gold in 5k cycling
- Brett Cichon (11th grade, CSHS) - Silver in 50 m dash, Bronze in softball throw
- Mac Evans (10th Grade, AMCHS) - Gold in mini javelin throw, 5th 100m run
- Abena Hassan (10th grade, CSHS) - Silver in softball throw, Bronze in 50 m dash
- Skylar Holland (11th grade, CSHS) - Gold in softball throw, Bronze in 100m dash
- Kohen Houser (5th grade, Pecan Trail) - Gold in 500m modified cycling, Silver 1K modified cycling
- Austin Madore (11th Grade, AMCHS) - 4th in mini javelin throw, 5th in 100m run
- Cade Parkey (12th grade, AMCHS) - Gold in mini javelin throw, Gold in 100m dash
- George Segrest (3rd grade, Forest Ridge) - Gold in 500m cycling, Silver in 1K cycling
- Louis Segrest (5th grade, Pecan Trail) - Gold in 1K cycling, Gold in 5K cycling
- Sami Vanegas (4th grade, Greens Prairie) - Gold in FUNdamentals
There were more than 2,000 athletes from across Texas taking part in the competition that featured track & field, tennis, cycling and FUNdamentals.
FUNdamental Sports includes activities that work on foundational motor skills to prepare them for potential competitions in typical Special Olympics events in the athlete’s future.
