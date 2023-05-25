Wanted North Texas man suspected of stealing truck

Williams is suspected of stealing a truck and box trailer on May 15.(Brazos County Crime Stoppers)
By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding Levi Williams.

He’s wanted for theft and probation violation by multiple agencies.

Williams is suspected to have stolen and truck and box trailer out of Brazos County from someone he knew. They were taken on Monday, May 15.

Inside the trailer were a Genesis brand mechanical bull and several tools.

The missing truck is a charcoal colored 2016 Dodge Ram 1500. It has a North Dakota license plate with LP# 569-DWG.

It’s believed Williams may still be driving the stolen truck and could be headed toward the Oklahoma border.

Anyone with information should call the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS. You could be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to his arrest.

