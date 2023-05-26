Aggieland Outfitters invites community to Memorial Day Sale

CCOLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Blake Bodin with Aggieland Outfitters says the store will be hosting a huge sale at both locations.

“We traditionally don’t run a ton of sales. But you know this Memorial Day weekend, we really decided to make a big deal about it. We’re gonna be running buy one, get one free out in our open air tent sale on anything out there and then inside our stores as well we’re gonna be running 25% off everything,” said Bodin.

Bodin invited The Three to walk around the store to see what will be marked down.

“Our entire home goods section, I just see everything great for the Memorial Day weekend! We’ve got everything from BBQ stuff, beer buckets, coffee mugs, coffee, beer glasses, wine glasses.”

Customers will also find men’s polos, women’s athletic wear, and t-shirts on sale.

“The part I love is, you know, these [t-shirts] are all designed by Aggies, for Aggies.”

Bodin encourages everyone to stop by and cash in on these deals to gear up for the fast approaching football season.

The sale is taking place at the University Drive and George Bush Drive locations.

As a part of the Summer Hunger campaign, Aggieland Outfitters is still accepting canned foods at both their locations.

Bodin wants everyone to remember that it’s not just the holidays that people need help. Food insecurity happens all the time.

“The Brazos Valley is super big. The Brazos Valley Food Bank, KBTX and many other partners around the community are just excited to give,” said Bodin.

If you would like to give back as well, drop of canned goods at any of the two Aggieland Outfitters locations.

University Drive Store Location- 303 University Dr.

George Bush Store Location- 309 W 21st St.

